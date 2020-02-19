Railways approves electrification of 922.3 km single-line track in TN

CHENNAI: As part of measures to reduce fuel expenditure and reduce locomotive changeover time from diesel to electrical, Indian Railways has approved electrification of over 922.3 km-single line track in the State. A total 987.9 km-track running through Southern Railway, which has jurisdiction in the State and Kerala, had been chosen. While seven stretches are in Central and Southern districts, a 65.6-km Shoranur-Nilambur track is in Kerala.

Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE), an engineering wing of railways, had been assigned the task of electrification. CORE officials recently conducted an inaugural function for electrification of Tiruchi-Virudhunagar section at Manamdurai. The 210 km line passes through Pudukottai, Karaikudi and Sivaganga.

“Single electrification works are planned to ensure that overhead lines, portals and masts are laid to match specifications of double lines in future,” said official sources from CORE. In addition, alignment of power supply installations like main power posts and sub-section power posts are also being designed, for works planned in future, added sources. The other six sections identified are Salem-Vriddhachalam-Cuddalore Port (190 km); Pollachi-Podanur (37.7 km); Dindigul-Palakkad (175.5 km); Madurai-Manamadurai (45.5 km); Sengottai-Tiruchendur (138.6 km); and Virudhunagar-Tenkasi (125 km). “Paperwork inviting bids to electrify other routes, to be done in three years, is underway,” he said.