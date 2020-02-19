Speaker rejects breach of privilege issue against Min

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal on Tuesday rejected a breach of privilege issue raised by DMK MLA Thangam Thennarasu, against Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, K Pandiarajan. Objecting to the Speaker’s decision, Deputy Leader of Opposition, Durai Murugan led the DMK MLAs in a walkout. Raising the issue during zero hour, Thennarasu said, “Last month when Leader of Opposition had said that dual citizenship for Sri Lankan Tamils would not be possible, Pandiarajan said it was. But already, a Union Minister had informed the Parliament that giving dual citizenship was not possible according to existing laws.”

“Giving Indian citizenship for Lankan Tamil refugees by removing the rule which prevents it would be the right solution. Knowing full well dual citizenship is not possible, the minister had misled the House,” Thennarasu said. Pandiarajan said, “AIADMK is of the view that Lankan refugees should be accorded dual citizenship and when former CM Jayalalithaa met the Prime Minister in June 2016, she explained the reasons behind it.”

“Until 1983, 4.61 lakh Tamils from Sri Lanka were given Indian citizenship. Jayalalithaa had said if Indian citizenship is given to Tamil refugees, they would lose the opportunity to redeem their assets in Sri Lanka. She wanted to give the type of citizenship which would enable Lankan Tamils to do business and to get employment in India,” said Pandiarajan. The Minister also pointed out that while the dual citizenship would entitle the Lankan Tamils in having voting rights, both, in Lanka and India, the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status would enable the Lankan Tamils to get opportunity to do business here and get jobs. “Since 1984, OCI status has been given to around two lakh persons and even now, there is no bar on this. But it depends upon classifying whether they are refugees or repatriates,” he added. In this connection, the Minister recalled that there had been confusion on the definition for the two terms. Last June, Madras High Court had given a verdict in this regard on a case filed by Kottappattu refugee camp. The court had directed the Central government to clearly classify whether those in the camps in Tamil Nadu are refugees or repatriates.

Jallikattu in the Assembly

Chennai: On a lighter note, deputy leader of opposition, Durai Murugan on Tuesday questioned the rationale behind AIADMK MLAs hailing O Panneerselvam as Jallikattu Nayagan (Jallikattu Hero). He wondered if the deputy CM had tamed any bulls, and said the Assembly members were eager to see him do so at Alanganallur. Health Minister C Vijaya Basker clarified that he was being called so for convincing the Central government not to ban the sport following the outbreak of a massive protest in the State. “If the Deputy Leader of Opposition wishes to tame a bull in Pudukkottai Jallikattu, I will arrange for it,” he said

amidst more laughter.