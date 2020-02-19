Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman, brother kill her son. dump dismembered body in river

He, however, returned an alcoholic and efused to go back. He started asking his mother and brother for money, often creating a ruckus.

Published: 19th February 2020

THENI: The torso of a man stuffed into a gunny bag and found on the banks of the Mullai Periyar river on Sunday belonged to 30-year-old Vigneswaran, an engineer from Nanthagopalan Temple Street, according to police. He was killed, dismembered, and the body parts dumped at different locations allegedly by his mother and younger brother, in an act that could have been fodder for Edgar Allan Poe for one of his The Terrifying Tales.

It was on Sunday evening that a couple of youth sitting on the wall of a check dam near Surulipatti spied a middle-aged woman and a youth throwing a heavy gunny bag onto the banks of the river and scooting off on a two-wheeler. Something in their demeanour prompted the youth to inform the Cumbum South police. Inside the bag was the torso.

An investigation by a special team soon ensued. According to sources, the officers had a good head start when the youth came forward to give a description of the two persons they saw. They also told them about the scooter. The police soon found a match in the footage of a CCTV camera nearby. The persons riding the scooter turned out to be the man’s mother and younger brother -- 49-year-old Selvi and 25-year-old Vijay Bharath. Duo detainedVigneswaran, who was a bachelor, worked in a company in Coimbatore for close to seven months.

He, however, returned an alcoholic and refused to go back. He started asking his mother and brother for money, often creating a ruckus. His mother, a widow, and his brother grew tired of his behaviour and planned to finish him off. The arrest of Selvi and Vijay Bharath was registered on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police (SP) Sai Charan Tejeswi told TNIE that the duo confessed to the killing.

“The body parts were recovered by a joint team of policemen and firemen from the two wells,” he added. They were yet to be remanded at the time of filing this report.

