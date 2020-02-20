Anna University withholds results of private college students

S Mannar Mannan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Anna University has withheld the results of second-year students of a private engineering college near Thiruvarur over alleged malpractice in the semester exam held in November, last year. Sources said a complaint was made by second year students of Anjalai Ammal Mahalingam Engineering College in Kovil Venni alleging that the principal SN Ramasamy, had involved in malpractice.

The isssue came to light when the university did not release their results in January. According to sources, second year students of the college alleged that SN Ramasamy, who teaches Fluid Mechanics, opened the question paper half an hour before the exam and shared with a few students. He also allowed them to enter the exam hall late, they added. Sources state the principal did that to ensure students get good results in his subject.

Students said when complained, officials from University College, Pattukottai visited the next day and conducted an inquiry. Due to the alleged malpractice by principal and a few students, those not connected are also affected, they said. Anna University has published results of students who did not opt for fluid mechanics and for those who failed to turn up to write their arrears.When contacted, SN Ramasamy said, “Since it is under investigation, I do not want to comment now.”