Cashier booked for threatening wife with obscene pictures

THANJAVUR: Vallam All women police registered a case under various sections including section 66 E of the Information Technology Act against a 36-year-old man based on a complaint by his wife. The man is from Tiruchy and works as cashier in a bank. He married a 32-year-old woman from Thanjavur on December 2, 2019.

In her complaint, the woman said the marriage was not consummated and that her husband and in-laws demanded dowry. She alleged that the man was in a relationship with several women and had filmed intimate moments without their knowledge. When she questioned him about this, he reportedly told her that he had clicked photos of her taking bath and threatened to upload them on social media.

Following this she filed a complaint with the Vallam police which initially registered a case under sections 498 (a) (dowry harassment) and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) of IPC against the man and his mother, sisters. She approached the court and got direction to the Vallam All woman police. Based on it, the FIR was altered and other sections included.