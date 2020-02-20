Home States Tamil Nadu

Explosion at firecracker unit kills three, injures six

Three persons, including a 16-year-old boy, were killed and six others were injured in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Chinnakamanpatti on Wednesday.

Firemen trying to put out fire at the firecracker unit in Chinnakamanpatti near Virudhunagar (Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Three persons, including a 16-year-old boy, were killed and six others were injured in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Chinnakamanpatti on Wednesday. It is believed that while workers were handling chemicals in a mixing room inside the unit, friction caused a spark that led to a fire, which rapidly spread to the storage room nearby. All, except for the boy, were workers at the unit.

The blast killed Karthik (16) from Meenampatti village in Sivakasi, Vellaisamy (60), and Pandiaraj (28) and destroyed three buildings of the unit. The reason for Karthik's presence at the spot has not been ascertained yet. Sources said that he might have visited his friend Pandiarajan, who is a worker at the unit.

Of the six injured, Vijayakumar (42) sustained 100 per cent burns and was taken to government Sattur hospital. Muthulaksmi (38), Annalakshmi (55), and Lakshmanan (24) sustained 30 per cent burns each and Valliammal (60) sustained 50 per cent burns. These four were taken to government Sivakasi hospital. In addition to burns, Muthulakshmi and Lakshmanan fractured their bones. Thirty-year-old Murugan who suffered inhalation injury and 18 per cent burns was taken to Sattur Government Hospital. All except Annalakshmi were later shifted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

Deputy Director of Fire Service Saravanakumar, District Fire Officer Ganesan, District Revenue Officer Udayakumar, Sattur Deputy Superintendent of Police and other officials were present at the spot during rescue efforts. An FIR was filed against one Prabakaran, proprietor of Surya Prabha Fireworks. 

