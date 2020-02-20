Home States Tamil Nadu

Manual scavenging: Corporation chief suspends 2 engineers

Officials were flummoxed when Corporation Commissioner S Sivasubramaniam on Tuesday issued an order placing under immediate suspension two engineers for dereliction of duty.

Published: 20th February 2020 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Manual scavenging

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Officials were flummoxed when Corporation Commissioner S Sivasubramaniam on Tuesday issued an order placing under immediate suspension two engineers for dereliction of duty.

The action was taken after the Corporation Commissioner received a complaint on his WhatsApp number about manual scavenging.

A photograph of a worker cleaning a manhole was attached. Considered to be a strict administrator, Sivasubramaniam immediately placed under suspension an assistant executive engineer and junior engineer in K Abishekapuram zone from where the incident was reported. Inquiries, however, revealed that the photograph was several months old.

The complainant turned up at the Corporation office and apologised for sending an old picture to the Commissioner. When TNIE contacted the complainant, he admitted it was an old photograph.

As news spread, the Corporation office was abuzz with employees discussing the issue. The Commissioner’s reasoning was that he wanted to send a strong message to staff that manual scavenging would not be tolerated.

Several senior officials said the stern action taken by Sivasubramaniam has increased the alertness of ground-level officials. Sources pointed out the challenges in preventing manual scavenging. “The Corporation allots cleaning jobs to contractors, who select daily labourers, who sometimes engaged in manual scavenging,” an official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
dereliction of duty manhole manual scavenging
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp