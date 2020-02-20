Phase 6 of Keezhadi excavations begins, Rs 40 lakh fund allotted

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: The sixth phase of Keezhadi excavations began on Wednesday after it was inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami through a video conference call from the Secretariat. Along with the excavation at Keezhadi, the State Department of Archaeology (SDA) would also be undertaking excavations at Manalur, Kondhagai, and Agaram, which are localities close to Keezhadi.

Subsequent to the inauguration function, attended by Sivaganga Collector J Jayakanthan and archaeological department officials, Deputy Director of SDA R Sivananthan said that initial funding of `40 lakh had been allotted for the sixth season of excavations. Further exploration In the sixth phase, which would be carried out using the Digital Terrain Model, remains of the ancient brick industry found during the fifth phase would be further explored. “Owners of the excavation site have handed over nearly nine acres in the midst of the coconut grove for excavations, which will be carried out under the supervision of ten archaeologists from the department,” he said.

During the inauguration ceremony at the Secretariat in Chennai, Principal Secretary and Commissioner of Archeology T Udhayachandran said that the department had collaborated with the Harvard University for research on artefacts, human DNA, and bones unearthed from the Keezhadi site.Fifth phase report soon

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Director of SDA R Sivananthan said that the preliminary report of the fifth phase of excavations would be released in two months, and “a lot of surprises await”.