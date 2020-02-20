Repentant burglar leaves behind new lock as gift

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Heard of burglars emptying the kitchen, or having a gala time before committing their crime. Worse still, burglars left a terse notes where they found no valuables. But this one will put all of them to shame. Apparently upset that he damaged the lock, a repentant burglar left behind a brand one on the doors of a house he intruded on Tuesday.

When Kuppusamy, a sculptor, and his family returned to their home Siruganur on Tuesday night, they noticed the bike missing. Also they spotted a shining lock on the front door. Shocked that they had used a old lock before leaving, Kuppusamy informed police A team from Siruganur station broke open the lock and went into the house. They found Rs 15,000 in cash and 15 sovereign missing. Police also recovered the broken old lock inside the house. The intruder had replaced the broken lock with a new one before leaving the spot. Further probe is on.