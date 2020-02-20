Home States Tamil Nadu

Six including two women killed in bus collision in Salem

The accident happened when the tourist bus made a turn to the cross the road and the Omni bus rammed into it.

Published: 20th February 2020 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SALEM: Six tourists from Nepal including two women were killed in an accident after an Omnibus collided with the tourist bus here on Thursday.

According to Omalur police, on Wednesday, the tourist bus from Nepal carrying more than 25 tourists was headed towards Rajasthan from Kanyakumari. They had planned to stay at a temple hall at Chinnanadupatti in Salem district. While they reached Chinnanadupatti Piruvu near Omalur in Salem-Bengaluru National Highway around  1 AM, the tourist bus driver turned the bus to the right side to cross the road. At that time, an Omni bus headed towards Kerala from Bengaluru collided with the tourist bus.

In the accident, six Nepal tourists including two women were killed on the spot and around 20 tourists sustained injuries and admitted in Salem Government Hospital and nearby private hospital. On receiving information, District Superintendent of Police S Deepa Ganiger came to the spot and inquired about the incident. The Omalur police have inquired about the details of the victims.

Due to the accident, traffic in the area has been affected in the area for more than an hour.

