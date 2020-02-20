Home States Tamil Nadu

Taking up organic farming? This former agri official will be of help

Published: 20th February 2020 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Former agriculture official V ‘Panchagavya’ Kannaian (73) is earning praise by preparing organic fertilisers and providing them to farmers at nominal prices in an attempt to encourage organic farming.

It has been 15 years since Selloor resident Kannaian  retired as depot manager but he has not shed his emotional and professional connect with agriculture.

Inspired by organic agricultural scientist G Nammalvar, Kannaian is now a full-fledged manufacturer of organic farming products. His is the first name that comes to farmers’ minds when they discuss organic farming in Nagapattinam.”I have been making Panchagavya, Mooligai Poochi Viratti (herbal insect repellent) and Meen Ennai (fish oil), not to make huge profits but to keep organic farming alive. I get immense satisfaction in my soul for every pound of fertilisers I make,” said V Kannaian.

After retirement, Kannaian started selling varieties of seeds for cultivation. Then, he moved on to fertiliser manufacturing. He has been selling them for half the market price for the past seven years. Farmers, especially the small, moderate and tenant farmers in Nagapattinam, consider him a lifeline in their efforts to stick to organic farming. M Backirisamy, a small farmer from Alangudi, said, “Kannaian’s organic products helped me get a good yield this past year. I have been buying his fertilisers for the past three years.”

M Ganapathi, a farmer from Manjavaadi, has just started to buy Kannaian’s fertilisers. He said, “Many of us who try inorganic products first and then organic, realise organic farming has its place.” ‘Panchagavya,’— Kannaian’s nickname among farmers - is made from five cow products like cow dung, urine, milk, curd and ghee and is mixed with additives.

