Tamil Nadu hits streets again as anti-CAA protests gather steam in state

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Sparked off by the agitation at Old Washermenpet, thousands across almost all districts of Tamil Nadu came out onto the streets on Wednesday to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. They demanded the State government to pass a resolution against the Act.

Thousands gathered in Vellore and Tiruvannamalai for the protest. In Ranipet, the stir was held near the collectorate. Tirupathur witnessed a huge turnout as the Muslim organizations staged the stir in front of the office of village administrative officer (VAO) in the town. The arterial roads were choked with protesters and vehicles had to inch forward.

In Cuddalore, close to 2,500 protestors marched towards the collectorate. They were detained by the cops, who had beefed up security. Similar was the scene in Delta districts. The protestors demanded Tamil Nadu to join the list of States that had adopted resolution in their Assemblies against the CAA, NPR, and NRC. In Nagapattinam, over 2,000 protestors gathered along the NH-32 en route to the collectorate.

Traffic movement to Vedaranyam, Nagore, Karaikal, Mayiladuthurai, and Sirkazhi was disrupted for over four hours. A protestor in Madurai tried to immolate himself near the collectorate, causing panic.