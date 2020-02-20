Three held in Rs 31-crore cheating case

By Express News Service

SALEM: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police arrested three persons for cheating several crores of rupees from the public by promising to give Rs 40,000 interest every month on Rs 1 lakh deposit.

The arrested people were identified as Dinakaran Anbarasu (29), a resident of Maruthi Nagar near Kondappanaickenpatti, Kandhakumar (47), a resident of Kuranguchavadi and Govindaraj (54), a resident of Narayana Nagar. It was reported that Dinakaran along with his accomplices had started a firm at Five Roads and announced that if anyone who deposits a sum of Rs 1 lakh in their firm, Rs 40,000 interest would be given monthly. Believing this, more than 1,500 public deposited money in the firm. However, they allegedly did not give the interest amount to the depositors as promised.

Following this, Natarajan (43), a resident of Thayakadu near Meyyanur in the city filed a complaint with the CCB police. In the complaint, he alleged that he along with his family members and friends had deposited Rs 2.27 crore in that firm but they not give any interest, neither did they return the principal amount. The CCB police inquired and arrested the trio Anbarasu, Kandhakumar and Govindaraj on Tuesday evening and remanded them in prison. Inquiries revealed that the trio received Rs 31 crore from the public as deposit and gave Rs 15 crore as interest and duped them of Rs 16 crore.

Similarly, last week the city police had arrested two persons -- Balasubramani and Subramani -- who allegedly cheated public of Rs 90 crore by promising to give Rs 20,000 per month as interest.

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Commissioner (crime and traffic) S Senthil said that the public should not believe these type of attractive announcements. In some cheating cases, we came to know that cheating persons promised to give four per cent interest per day for the deposits. We started to watch firms which gave this type of attracting announcements and started to receive complaints. Stern action would be taken against these firms, he assured.