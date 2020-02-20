Virudhunagar: 3 killed in blast at cracker unit

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Three persons, including a 16-year-old boy, were killed and six others were injured in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Chinnakamanpatti on Wednesday. It is believed that while workers were handling chemicals in a mixing room inside the unit, friction caused a spark that led to a fire, which rapidly spread to the storage room nearby. All, except for the boy, were workers at the unit.

The blast killed Karthik (16) from Meenampatti village in Sivakasi, Vellaisamy (60), and Pandiaraj (28) and destroyed three buildings of the unit. The reason for Karthik’s presence at the spot has not been ascertained yet. Sources said that he might have visited his friend Pandiarajan, who is a worker at the unit. Of the six injured, Vijayakumar (42) sustained 100 per cent burns and was taken to government Sattur hospital. Muthulaksmi (38), Annalakshmi (55), and Lakshmanan (24) sustained 30 per cent burns each and Valliammal (60) sustained 50 per cent burns. These four were taken to government Sivakasi hospital.