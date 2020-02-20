Home States Tamil Nadu

Weaving a fabric of compassion for 25 years

Chennimalai (Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

ERODE: It was twenty five years ago when Chennimalai realised his calling. Life wanted him to make a choice between two financially unrewarding but highly satisfying professions: weaving and social service. He chose the latter. 

Now, entering into his 50s, Chennimalai is a notable social worker with credentials of rescuing 581 destitute people, most of them from Erode.    

Taking note of Chennimalai's service, the then collector S Prabakar had recommended the Social Welfare Department to issue an identity card to help him continue the work.

Helping the needy was not at all easy in the initial phase, says Chennimalai, who comes from a family of handloom weavers. "However, it was possible with the support extended by random people and philanthropists. On several occasions, the police inspectors in the area have given letters and arranged for vehicles to transport the rescued to orphanages and old-age homes run by non-governmental organisations across the State," he explains.

Every time Chennimalai saw a destitute on the roadside, he wondered what brought them there. "While the poor families simply abandon the elderly and the mentally ill persons, the rich leave them in the old-age homes. After learning this, I realised that being merely empathic will not help them. So, I got down to work and started admitting the destitute at homes in Dindigul, Tiruchy, Erode, Vaniyambadi, Ambur, Sathy, Villupuram, Hosur, Dharmapuri and Coimbatore. One Ponnammal is the 581st person that Chennimalai rescued from the streets of the town,'' he further says.

Over the years, help came pouring in from across the State for Chennimalai to keep going; thanks to the power of word of mouth. "Some people helped me by supplying dress, food and transport charges. I gained the officials' confidence by keeping them informed about those rescued and rehabilitated. Every time a person is enrolled in a home, I collect a letter from the administration and hand it over to both the police inspectors and the collectors," he adds.

Hassle-free transport

The identity card issued by the government helps in a hassle-free transport of the rescued at the check posts. The card that has details of Chennimalai's photo, address and Aadhaar number, has to be renewed once in three years. Chennimalai is survived by his wife, mother and two children.

