Key revenue document in short supply in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Since Adangal forms are not available in the village administrative offices in Sendurai union of Ariyalur district, the farmers are forced to buy it for Rs 10 or Rs 20 from the photocopy shops. Adangal forms are necessary for the farmers to avail benefits under all government schemes including the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi and Kisan Credit Card.



Adangal forms contain columns to mention details like nature and size of lands, crops being raised in those lands and other information related to a particular land.



Farmers are applying for the Kisan Credi Card to get loans for low-interest rates. Due to unavailability of adangal forms at VAO's office, the farmers are suffering a lot as they have to travel to the nearby town in search of photocopy shops. At some remote places, the farmers are walking from 5 to 10 kilometers to get the photocopies of the form.



Farmers have raised the issue with the Sendurai Tahsildar, but no action has been taken yet.



P Senthil Kumar, a farmer from Maruvathur said, "At Sendurai, many farmers could be seen waiting at the photocopy shops in the morning even before they are open. Each form is sold for Rs. 10 and at some places for Rs 20.



Another farmer S Rajadurai said, "Amid other usages, the adangal form is useful to avail drought relief, flood relief and various other needs. If the forms are not available at the VAO office, where would the illiterate small farmers would go to get the forms."



"Knowing the shortage of this form, even shopkeepers are selling it at a higher price. Thus, the district administration should ensure all the VAO offices have adequate forms," he added.



At a few villages, the newly elected village panchayat presidents collect the photocopies from the town and issue them to the people at free of cost in order to help them.