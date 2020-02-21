Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu farmers decry cut in crop insurance premium subsidy

Small and marginal farmers who avail loan from banks would be thinking their crop would be automatically insured and would fail to pay premium.
 

Published: 21st February 2020 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Currently, the Union and State governments share 50 per cent each of the premium subsidy.  

Currently, the Union and State governments share 50 per cent each of the premium subsidy.  

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The Union government’s decision to reduce its share of subsidy for crop insurance
premium from 50 per cent to 25 has come as a shock for farmers in the delta.

Another decision that makes enrolment for crop insurance voluntary has also come as a big jolt to them.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to revamp the Prime Minister Crop Insurance scheme from Kharif 2020 season (Kuruvai season). Also, insurance has now been made voluntary for those who avail crop loans.

As per the revised norms, central subsidy for the scheme is to be limited for premium rates up to 30 per cent for non-irrigated areas and 25 per cent for irrigated areas like the Cauvery delta districts.

Currently, the Union and State governments share 50 per cent each of the premium subsidy.  

“The decisions indicate that the Union government wants to abandon its responsibility towards farmers,” said R Sukumaran, a farmer in  Orathanadu. Farmers would be burdened as the State would not be paying the difference, he added.

P Sukumar, a farmer in Tiruvaiyaru, slammed the Centre for making insurance voluntary. “Crop insurance is what shields farmers from losses and would make them able to  repay at least part of the loan. By making insurance voluntary, the Union government is sending out a signal that financial institutions would scale down lending drastically.”

Small and marginal farmers who avail loan from banks would be thinking their crop would be automatically insured and would fail to pay premium.

“They would suffer the consequences when the crops fail and come to know their crops were not insured”, he added. One of the revised provisions mentions that if the State failed to pay its share of subsidy on time, crop in the region would not be considered for insurance in the subsequent year.  Pointing to this, Sukumar said farmers would bear the brunt for the failure of the State governments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prime Minister Crop Insurance scheme
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp