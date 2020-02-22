900 bulls, 600 tamers to participate in Kovai Jallikattu, participants to be insured

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Preparations for conducting the third edition of jallikattu on Sunday have been made at Chettipalayam in Coimbatore. The organisers said that as many as 900 bulls and 600 tamers would be participating in the event.

The event is to be jointly conducted by the district administration and Kovai Jallikattu Peravai. It is to be noted that the event was resumed in 2018 after being shelved in 1979.

Meanwhile, reviewing the preparatory works at the ground in Chettipalayam, Kovai Jallikattu Peravai President SP Anbarasan claimed that for the first time in the State, insurance has been provisioned for bull tamers.

He said that all the necessary arrangements such as chairs, food, medical assistance, transportation and parking facilities have been made in an elaborate manner.

"During last year's jallikattu, around one lakh people turned up to watch the event. For this year, we expect around three lakh visitors. Seating arrangements and parking facilities are readied according to expectations. Visitors would be facilitated with food and water," he said.

Referring to the prizes that best tamers will be festooned with, he said that car, bike and scooter would be provided for top three bull tamers. "The domesticator who comes with the best bull would be given a native breed as prize," Anbarasan added.

He added that in order to encourage the domestication of native breed cattle, an exhibition of folk arts would be made alongside jallikattu. Anbarasan noted that 300 out of 900 participating bulls in the event are from Coimbatore district itself.