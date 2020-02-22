Home States Tamil Nadu

900 bulls, 600 tamers to participate in Kovai Jallikattu, participants to be insured

The event is to be jointly conducted by the district administration and Kovai Jallikattu Peravai. It is to be noted that the event was resumed in 2018 after being shelved in 1979.

Published: 22nd February 2020 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Jallikattu, Bull taming

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Preparations for conducting the third edition of jallikattu on Sunday have been made at Chettipalayam in Coimbatore. The organisers said that as many as 900 bulls and 600 tamers would be participating in the event.

The event is to be jointly conducted by the district administration and Kovai Jallikattu Peravai. It is to be noted that the event was resumed in 2018 after being shelved in 1979.

Meanwhile, reviewing the preparatory works at the ground in Chettipalayam, Kovai Jallikattu Peravai President SP Anbarasan claimed that for the first time in the State, insurance has been provisioned for bull tamers.

He said that all the necessary arrangements such as chairs, food, medical assistance, transportation and parking facilities have been made in an elaborate manner.

"During last year's jallikattu, around one lakh people turned up to watch the event. For this year, we expect around three lakh visitors. Seating arrangements and parking facilities are readied according to expectations. Visitors would be facilitated with food and water," he said.

Referring to the prizes that best tamers will be festooned with, he said that car, bike and scooter would be provided for top three bull tamers. "The domesticator who comes with the best bull would be given a native breed as prize," Anbarasan added.

He added that in order to encourage the domestication of native breed cattle, an exhibition of folk arts would be made alongside jallikattu. Anbarasan noted that 300 out of 900 participating bulls in the event are from Coimbatore district itself.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
jallikattu Kovai Kovai jallikattu Chettipalayam
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp