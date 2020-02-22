Beating odds: Meet the first and only woman banana auctioneer in Tamil Nadu

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: While cultivation and harvesting is important for a farmer, equally important is the sale/auction of the produce to a trader who fetches returns. The job has been taken up with ease by a 44-year-old woman. When auctioneering is done mostly by men, D Kavitha, a native of Karur, has been giving them a run for their money. She has been auctioning bananas brought by farmers to Kamarajar Bulk Banana market in Karur for eight years.

Fruit Commission Agencies auctions/sells fruits brought by farmers to buyers from across the State. Traders, in turn, receive commission from the farmers. Though these agencies hire potential auctioneers or auction it themselves, none of them is a female auctioneer. Speaking to TNIE, Kavitha said, “I feel that there are not many challenges in the field. Most of the traders bid prices honestly and that makes things easier for me. One Murugaiyan taught me the tricks of the trade. Though I struggled initially, in the course of time, with experience and advice from experts I started auctioning in the markets.”

Murugaiyan told TNIE, “It is very rare to spot women auctioneers. Kavitha fought against all odds to come out with flying colours." “She has only finished her 10th grade, but she is an example to prove that educational qualification does not matter to progress in life. She is the first and only female auctioneer

in Tamil Nadu in banana trading,” added Murugaiyan.