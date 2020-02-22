Home States Tamil Nadu

Fight against social evils such as corruption, V-P tells youth

Getting rid of such social evils would take the nation and the globe on the path of prosperity, he said.

Published: 22nd February 2020 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday urged the youth of this country to fight against social evils such as corruption, casteism, separatism, illiteracy, poverty, social and gender discrimination inflicted in the society at different levels. 

Getting rid of such social evils would take the nation and the globe on the path of prosperity, he said.
Venkaiah Naidu was speaking during the 26th Mahashivaratri celebrations organised at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, on Friday. Before addressing the gathering, Venkaiah Naidu released the latest book authored by Sadhguru, founder of Isha Foundation, titled ‘Death: An Inside Story’.

“We are facing a lot of challenges namely, separatist forces, violent forces. We should not be silent spectators. We should take everyone with us and move collectively to fight the evils within ourselves and outside,” the vice president stated. Pointing out the present trend towards yoga, Venkaiah Naidu said the art is catching up worldwide thanks to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He further claimed that yoga is not a political activity. “We should not see yoga from political or religious prisms. Yoga is for your body,” he said.

