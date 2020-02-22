Home States Tamil Nadu

KC Palanisamy denied permit to garland Jaya & MGR statues

The city police, on Thursday, issued a permission denial letter to Palanisamy.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The City Police have denied permission to former AIADMK MP KC Palanisamy who seeked permission to garland the statue of late chief ministers MGR, J Jayalalithaa and CN Annadurai, citing potential law and order issues.

The city police, on Thursday, issued a permission denial letter to Palanisamy. The former MP had on February 17, submitted a letter at the police commissionerate seeking permission to garland statues of former chief ministers J Jayalalithaa, M G Ramachandran and C N Annadurai on Avinashi Road between 11.30 am and 12.30 pm on February 24.

In an order signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) L Balaji Saravanan, the police cited the possibility of disruption of public harmony and law and order problems, if the former MP and his supporters were allowed to pay their respects to the statue of Jayalalithaa in the city on her 72nd birth anniversary.

The police letter further reads that KC Palanisamy was sacked from AIADMK as he acted against the party and he does not hold any post in the party at present. It added that Palanisamy was arrested on January 25 on charges of claiming to be a member of the party even after being expelled from it.
It must be noted that the former MP was released from Coimbatore prison on February 13 under conditional bail.

