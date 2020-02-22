Krishnagiri: Action sought against school headmistress for ill-treating students

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Parents of students studying in Anchetty Panchayat Union Primary School, on Friday, submitted a petition to the Revenue Divisional Officer demanding action against the school headmistress for forcing students to clean the school. The petitioners further stated that the students were forced to clean the school using their bare hands as they were not provided any equipment.

According to sources, on Tuesday (February 18), Village Panchayat Ward member Siva, along with villagers, had demanded an explanation from Velankani, the headmistress, over her attendance, which is said to have been irregular. The headmistress is said to have explained that she has to attend meetings held by the Chief Educational officer about the management of school. The petitioners stated, the next day, the headmistress had accused Siva’s daughter of stealing a soundbox from the school. The 10-year-old girl did not return home after school, but ran away to a nearby village as the headmistress had threatened her, they added.

When the villagers found the student, the girl had told them about the incident and villagers once again gathered at the school. Velankani had reportedly assured them that the issue will be dropped. On Thursday, based on a request from villagers, district panchayat ward member Srinivasareddy had visited Anchetty Panchayat Union Primary School, along with Village Panchayat ward member Siva.

The duo had allegedly seen students cleaning the school premises with their bare hands. Srinivasa Reddy had taken photos and videos of students being ill-treated and had also argued with headmistress Velankani about the issue. Sources said that students sustained minor injuries due to them undertaking cleaning activities without any equipment. Siva and residents of Anchetty submitted a petition to Revenue Divisional Officer Kumaresan demanding action against the headmistress.