Man sets woman friend on fire at her workplace for refusing to talk to him, arrested

The victim, J Salomi, lives with her two children in Neyveli, and works with a private firm. She is married to John Victor, who is in the Army, for over a decade.  

Published: 22nd February 2020 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: In a shocking case, a 26-year-old woman was set on fire at her office in Vadalur by a private bus conductor, allegedly because she had stopped talking to him since a few days. The woman has been admitted to the Cuddalore Government Hospital with about 20 per cent burns. 

The victim, J Salomi, lives with her two children in Neyveli, and works with a private firm. She is married to John Victor, who is in the Army, for over a decade. Salomi used to take a private bus to work every day, and according to police sources she was friends with the bus conductor Sundaramurthy, a native of Arasur. 
Police sources say that while Salomi was friendly with him, Sundaramurthy thought they were heading towards a relationship. When Salomi found this out, she stopped talking to him.  

“Upset that she had stopped talking, Sundaramurthy kept following her to her workplace, trying to convince her, in vain,” said the police. “He went to her office again on Friday morning. He demanded that she talk to him. When she refused, he threw petrol on her and set her on fire.” People nearby rescued Salomi and took her to the Government Hospital, while Sundaramurthy was caught and handed over to the police. He has been booked under Sections 307, 354, 294 (b) and the SC/ST Act. 

