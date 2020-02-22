No ordering outside food: Tiruchy civic staff told

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Food can no longer be ordered in at Corporation offices as employees have been told delivery services are no longer an option. The order has come from the very top through an internal circular issued by Corporation Commissioner S Sivasubramaniam. The circular also said employees should not waste food or use banned plastic products in Corporation offices.

Though this directive has come as a surprise to most officials, food wastage is now being avoided. This is because the internal order issued to various departments specifically mentioned the Corporation would post the names of those wasting food on notice boards. To avoid such an embarrassing situation, employees are taking care to avoid wasting food and now coming to work with lunch boxes. Though many of them are still in the dark on exactly why food delivery services should be avoided, employees have chosen not to ask any questions.

Sources said the Commissioner came up with the directive to decrease waste generation in offices. “When we ordered something online, the food would be delivered in disposable boxes. The delivery persons would bring the food in plastic carry bags. Once the food is eaten, the boxes and bags become waste. If employees come with their own lunchboxes, there would not be much waste. ,” a source said.Though the direction has created some inconvenience, many employees support the decision.