Plea to stop sand quarrying in Kollidam
Published: 22nd February 2020 05:50 AM | Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 05:50 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: A plea has been filed in the High Court, to stop the sand quarrying at Thiruchitrambalam, adjacent to Kumaramangalam in Thanjavur district, where a check dam is being constructed on Kollidam river.
A division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha, while hearing the PIL filed by one C Mohan Kumar that came up for hearing on Friday, adjourned it to March 13 after directing Additional government pleader R Vijayakumar, appearing on behalf of the Nagapattinam Collector and Public Works Department, to file a status report on the issue.