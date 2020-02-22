Plea to stop sand quarrying in Kollidam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A plea has been filed in the High Court, to stop the sand quarrying at Thiruchitrambalam, adjacent to Kumaramangalam in Thanjavur district, where a check dam is being constructed on Kollidam river.

A division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha, while hearing the PIL filed by one C Mohan Kumar that came up for hearing on Friday, adjourned it to March 13 after directing Additional government pleader R Vijayakumar, appearing on behalf of the Nagapattinam Collector and Public Works Department, to file a status report on the issue.