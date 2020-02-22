Home States Tamil Nadu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tells people to read CAA, claims most do not know Act

Addressing the gathering at the PSG College of Arts and Science in Coimbatore on Friday, Venkaiah Naidu urged people to read the Act completely.

M Venkaiah Naidu addressing a gathering on Friday | U Rakesh Kumar

COIMBATORE: Taking cognisance of the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act across the country, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, on Friday, said the Act has nothing to do with Indian citizens, but it is for minorities facing persecution in neighbouring countries.

Addressing the gathering at the PSG College of Arts and Science in Coimbatore on Friday, Venkaiah Naidu urged people to read the Act completely. He claimed that many do not read and know what exactly the Act is meant for. He said, “Nothing is wrong in a democracy. You can stage demonstrations. You can protest. You can speak against injustice. You can speak against the government. But, allow others to speak as well.”

Naidu also said violence is not acceptable in a democracy and is the enemy of people. “Anybody who is encouraging violence is doing it at the cost of the nation,” he said. Speaking about literacy, Naidu claimed India is still facing a stiff challenge to obtain 100% literacy even after 72 years of independence.

He explained, “Nearly 20% are illiterate even today. There has to be a consistent effort from both the government and private sector to ensure accessibility of quality and affordable education to those from downtrodden communities.”

Meanwhile, Naidu encouraged students to understand politics and said they were welcome to enter the field. However, he added that students do not have to be in politics to do social service. He also spoke about maintaining physical fitness and said that eating junk food must be stopped. Founder Trustee of PSG and Sons’ Charities GR Karthikeyan and Managing Trustee L Gopalakrishnan were also present at the event.

Protest enters day 8
Chennai: Anti-CAA protests at Old Washermenpet entered day 8 on Friday. They demanded a resolution be passed against CAA. On Wednesday, another rally was organised in Chepauk with around 15,000 people.

