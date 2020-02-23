Bid to attack Thuglak editor S Gurumurthy's house: 18 held in case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eighteen men have been detained under the Goondas Act in connection with the bid to attack Thuglak magazine editor S Gurumurthy’s house. This includes the 10 persons who were nabbed soon after the incident on January 26. City police commissioner AK Viswanathan issued an order based on which action was taken.

On the day of the incident, a few men were spotted outside the house in Varadharajapuram in Mylapore. They were carrying some object in a bag. When the security posted at the house questioned them, they ran away from the spot. The policeman chased them, but they sped away. However, their images were recorded in the CCTV visuals.

Initially, 10 suspects were arrested: M Sasikumar, 33, from Mylapore, V Janarthanan, 36, from Ayanavaram, M Balu, 30, from Royapettah, C Thamizh, 23, from Pammal, P Prasanth, 23, from Royapettah, E Sakthi, 22, from Thiruvallur, R Deepan, 32, from Mylapore and K Vasudevan, 32, from Royapettah, C Kumaran, 42 of Royapettah and S Kannan, 27 of Kalingarayan street, Royapettah.



Sasikumar already has two cases against him for hurling petrol bombs. Now, eight others have been detained under the Goondas Act. S Anna Durai, 34, N Zaheer, 22, R Arun Kumar, D Karthik,38, R Ashok, 22, P Ranjith, R Praveen Raj, D Baskar, 44.