Eight injured in jallikattu at Singarayapuram

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Eight persons were injured in jallikattu that took place at Singarayapuram village near Jayankondam on Saturday. Chief Whip S Rajendran flagged off the event in the presence of Collector D Ratna. A total of 250 tamers took part and 478 bulls from Ariyalur, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Trichy and Pudukkottai were released into the arena. Prizes were distributed to the winners and bull owners. A crowd of 2,000 were present. Jayankondam MLA JKN Ramajayalingam and District Panchayat President P Chandrasekar presided over.