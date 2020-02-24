Never stop protesting government’s disregard of popular opinions: Ex-SC judge in Tiruchy

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Venkate Gopala Gowda, former Supreme Court Judge advised public to never stop protesting against the central government’s disregard for people’s opinion. “CAA is not against Islam in particular, it is against all religions. We should never allow the central government to act on something which is against the popular opinion of the public. We should continue our protest till the very end. By questioning the citizenship of citizens, the central government is just creating legal knots,” The former Judge said at the conference organised by Makkal Athigaram in Tiruchy on Sunday.

Also, he wondered what was the need to question citizenship of the people, when the country was suffering in a bad economic situation and farmers were suffering. Lenin Bharathi, Tamil movie director, advised youth to be politically aware instead of fighting over their favourite actors. “Majority of the youngsters in Tamil Nadu are fighting over which of their favourite movie star has generated more revenue in the films. Instead of fighting over movie revenue, youngsters need to be politically aware and stop getting trapped in the appeal of movie and movie stars,” he appealed.

Balaji, former JNUSU president said, “The central government hates the student community because we are defending the Constitution. Due to the sudden law changes, the people have to now rely on the tasildhars to get documents, who seek bribes for everything. What about people who do not have money? What about the dalits? This is soon becoming a new Zamindari system.” A large number of people including women and children attended the conference. Popular folk singer and social activist Kovan rendered a song condemning the BJP-led Union government.