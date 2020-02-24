Home States Tamil Nadu

Never stop protesting government’s disregard of popular opinions: Ex-SC judge in Tiruchy

The former Judge said at the conference organised by Makkal Athigaram in Tiruchy on Sunday. 

Published: 24th February 2020 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Retired SC judge Venkate Gopala Gowda addressing the gathering

Retired SC judge Venkate Gopala Gowda addressing the gathering | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Venkate Gopala Gowda, former Supreme Court Judge advised public to never stop protesting against the central government’s disregard for people’s opinion. “CAA is not against Islam in particular, it is against all religions. We should never allow the central government to act on something which is against the popular opinion of the public. We should continue our protest till the very end. By questioning the citizenship of citizens, the central government is just creating legal knots,”  The former Judge said at the conference organised by Makkal Athigaram in Tiruchy on Sunday. 

Also, he wondered what was the need to question citizenship of the people, when the country was suffering in a bad economic situation and farmers were suffering. Lenin Bharathi, Tamil movie director, advised youth to be politically aware instead of fighting over their favourite actors. “Majority of the youngsters in Tamil Nadu are fighting over which of their favourite movie star has generated more revenue in the films. Instead of fighting over movie revenue, youngsters need to be politically aware and stop getting trapped in the appeal of movie and movie stars,”  he appealed.

Balaji, former JNUSU president said, “The central government hates the student community because we are defending the Constitution. Due to the sudden law changes, the people have to now rely on the tasildhars to get documents, who seek bribes for everything. What about people who do not have money? What about the dalits? This is soon becoming a new Zamindari system.” A large number of people including women and children attended the conference. Popular folk singer and social activist Kovan rendered a song condemning the BJP-led Union government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Venkate Gopala Gowda anti CAA tiruchy Makkal Athigaram
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp