PMK youth wing secretary Anbumani Ramadoss urges Muslims to quit anti-CAA stir

Endorsing CAA, PMK leader says Act is aimed at providing citizenship and not snatching it away.

Published: 24th February 2020 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss.

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM:  PMK youth wing secretary Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday endorsed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) saying that the Act would not affect Muslims and hence those protesting against the legislation must withdraw their protest. Speaking at a meeting in Gingee, where over 500 people had gathered and extended their support to PMK and its alliance partners for the upcoming local body elections, Anbumani said the Act was aimed at providing citizenship not snatching it away, hence not even one member of the Muslim community would be affected by it.

Alleging that opposition parties like DMK were spreading false news, he said, “However, the party is clear in its opposition to NRC and the State government too is firm in not implementing it.”The Rajya Sabha member said, “Tamil Nadu must transform like Singapore, and for that, we (PMK) must come to power. Education is vital for a society to develop, so we assure quality and free education and medical facilities for people.”He also promised, if the party is elected to power, to implement the long-pending Nandan canal project that could provide irrigation for Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai districts. PMK can provide employment to over five lakh youth in five years period of time, he said.

While welcoming the State government adopting a Bill to declare delta districts as protected agricultural zone, Anbumani said reopening of TASMAC outlets at certain places was disappointing and his party would take up the matter to the government.

