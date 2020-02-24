Tamil Nadu special government teachers demand appointment

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Special teachers, who teach arts, physical education, music and tailoring at government schools, on Sunday submitted a letter to School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan asking the Teachers’ Recruitment Board (TRB) to appoint candidates who qualified in the board’s eligibility exam conducted in 2017.

Even as it has been two years since the candidates wrote the exam, no appointment has been made yet, the teachers said. The special teacher's test was conducted by the board in September 2017 and the final list of selected candidates was released a year ago. In a letter to the board, the selected candidates appealed that counselling should be held and appointments made immediately.