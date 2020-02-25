Home States Tamil Nadu

Bibliophile doctor nets rich haul at book fair

Over thousand books were bought by the doctor this year from February 14 to 23 from the book fair organised at Pudukkottai townhall. 

Published: 25th February 2020 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Yembal’s Additional Public Health Centre (APHC) Medical Officer Dr. Yembal Raja received an award for buying book for the tune of Rs 88,102 during the recently concluded Pudukkottai bookfair. Film director Pandiarajan presented the award.

Over thousand books were bought by the doctor this year from February 14 to 23 from the book fair organised at Pudukkottai townhall.  Speaking to TNIE regarding his interest in reading, Dr. Yembal Raja said, “From my childhood I have been into books and developing my knowledge through it. Karl Marx, Dr.

Ambedkar and Periyar and many great leaders have inspired me through books. I collect political and scientific books and find time to read them.”

When asked about the amount of books he had brought, he said, “I have a collection of books at my home, night schools I run at Alangudi and Papanviduthi and at the APHC I work at. They are small libraries. The collection at my home is mostly scientific, political and profession related. The ones at the night schools have school education related ones that may help them with home work and studies and books that may inculcate scientific temper among students.”

Whereas the collection at the APHC was about general health and also nursing related. He said, “When patients wait for their results or turn to consult with the doctor they may use the time reading from the shelves. And who knows, they may develop a reading habit, if they already don’t have.”

He said that he continuously updates the collection at all the small libraries he had set up.

Speaking about the sales in general N Muthunilavan from Tamil Nadu Science Forum and also member of the fair’s organising committee said, “Over Rs 1 crore worth books were sold. This was more than what we expected. This shows a healthy culture in Pudukkottai.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
APHC Dr. Yembal Raja
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp