Class 11 student, relatives booked for sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl

A class XI student and two of his relatives were detained for allegedly sexually assaulting a class XI girl student near Krishnagiri, on Monday.

Published: 25th February 2020 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

The suspects have been identified as V Raja (26) from Jodokuthur, C Manju alias Manjunath (22) from Nachikuppam, apart from the minor.

According to Karpagam, Inspector (in- charge) of Krishnagiri All Women Police Station, the 16-year-old class XI girl student who was studying at a school near Gurubarapalli was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 16-year-old boy and two of his relatives on Saturday (February 22).

The victim had revealed about the incident to her parents the next morning, following which a complaint was lodged by the girl's parents with the Krishnagiri All Women Police Station.

The minor and the other two suspects were detained and booked under sections 363, 366 and 376 of IPC and 5 (g) r/w 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

On Monday, the victim was taken to Government Headquarters Hospital in the district for a medical checkup and then produced before the Child Welfare Committee.

Having spoken to the victim, District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Saravanan and Child Welfare Committee (CWC) member Amudha revealed a different version of the story.

Speaking to TNIE, they said, the minors were in a relationship and on Saturday morning, they were headed towards a movie theatre on a two-wheeler.

"The duo were intercepted by the police at Veppanahalli-Andhra Pradesh Border check post, after which they dropped the plan. The boy had allegedly asked the girl to wait at an isolated place nearby and went to pick his two relatives," they said.

According to the victim, the officers said, the 16-year-old boy and the two men consumed neera and forcibly fed it to her as well. Later, the two adults sexually assaulted her, the victim had stated. She did not accuse the minor of sexual assault, said Saravanan and Amudha.

The victim was sent home along with her parents and was asked to reappear on March 2 before the CWC.

Meanwhile, regional and online media revealed the details of the victim and the minor suspect. The DCPO and CWC member condemned the act.

