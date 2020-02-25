Complicated relationship: 2 rowdies kill a third one

Bagalavan Perier B By

VILLUPURAM: In a cinema-like event, two rowdies are said to have murdered a third one over a complicated love story, in Villupuram. The story revolves around notorious rowdies V Lolly Karthik, Raja, and M Vinothkumar. According to the police, Lolly Karthik (28) was living with his wife Kavitha in Ganabathy Nagar. On Sunday, the house owner Rajalakshmi called the police as a strong stench was emanating from the house, and Karthik could not be reached.

Police broke into the house, and found a body lying in a pool of blood. It was sent to Villupuram GH for autopsy. The dead man was identified as Kaaja, alias Raja (36).District SP S Jeyakumar visited the crime scene on Sunday evening. A team was formed to crack the case, headed by DSP Shankar. Preliminary inquiry revealed Raja was last seen with Lolly and their friend Porul, alias Vinothkumar (28). A hunt was launched for the duo and on Monday, both Lolly and Vinoth were nabbed from near the Villupuram bypass road. Police say the duo confessed to killing their partner in crime.

Troubling Love Story

As per the confession story quoted by police, the trio were friends. They were involved together in many crimes. While in jail, Raja fell in love with Anandhi of Kurinjipadi, who was then married to another rowdy whom he had met in Cuddalore prison. He married her after release, and they settled down in NSK Nagar. Vinoth frequently visited the couple and soon after, he and Anandhi started having an extramarital affair. Raja found out about this and plotted to murder Vinoth. Interestingly, Vinoth also wanted to eliminate Raja, who was a hindrance to the affair. At this juncture, Karthik also started plotting to murder Raja, for allegedly visiting Kavitha when he was not home. United by a common goal, Karthik and Vinoth decided to join hands and bump off Raja.

Anandhi gave birth to a child on Saturday, while Kavitha had left for her mother’s house after becoming pregnant. Karthik and Vinoth went to the Villupuram GH to meet Anandhi on Saturday. This is where the murder planning started. The duo called Raja out to celebrate the child birth. They stopped at a wine shop in Salamedu and consumed alcohol. Later, as per their plan, they took him to Karthik’s house with more booze. When Raja was fully drunk, the duo attacked him with knives and fled the scene. The trio, arrested in a murder case in 2015, was released on bail only a few weeks ago.