Ease of Living Index assessment: Madurai stands second in Tamil Nadu

Shobana Radhakrishnan By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu is on top among states and Madurai is on the second spot among cities in the responses received for Citizenship Perception Survey as part of Ease of Living Index (EoL) Assessment.

The rapid urbanisation offers an incredible window for transformation and growth, but it also brings with it challenges such as stress on civic infrastructure, overcrowding and ghettoisation, deteriorating air and water quality, inequality, unemployment and waste management.

In order to tackle these challenges, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has launched several initiatives such as Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), Smart Cities Mission, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Urban Livelihoods Mission, Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana and Urban Transport.

In a bid to assess the improvements brought in quality of life by these missions, EoL assessment has been launched in 100 Smart Cities and 14 other Million Plus Cities across India.

As part of the EoL Assessment, a Citizen Perception Survey is being conducted on behalf of the ministry from February 1 to 29. The survey has a set of 25 questions pertaining to the quality of education, health care, housing, cleanliness, garbage collection, drinking water supply, electricity, waterlogging, commutation, emergency services, safety, recreational facilities, opportunities for livelihood, cost of living, financial services, air quality and green cover. Around 20 lakh citizens in the country have taken part in the survey, that holds the significance of directly capturing the perception of citizens with respect to the quality of life in their cities, so far.

As on Monday, Tamil Nadu which has a target of recording 1,06,505 assessments has achieved 3,84,454 and is leading among the other States in the country. Similarly, Madurai, one among Smart Cities, holds the eighth rank among the 100 Smart Cities in India and second rank among the cities in Tamil Nadu. Having achieved the target of 10,615 assessments in the first week of February, it has recorded 63,413 assessments so far.

To rate your city visit https://eol2019.org/CitizenFeedback