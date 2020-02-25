Home States Tamil Nadu

Historical Tamukkam Ground in Madurai to remain closed for two years 

Having seen many a stalwart speaking both before and after the Independence, it has become the most preferred venue for individuals and other entities to organise conclaves.

Published: 25th February 2020 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Thamukkam Ground

Tamukkam Ground was built in 1670 AD. (File photo | EPS)

By Shobana Radhakrishnan
Express News Service

MADURAI: With the works related to constructing a multi-purpose convention centre at the historical Tamukkam Ground at the cost of Rs 45. 55 crore under Smart City Mission is set to kick-start in two weeks, the corporation has closed the bookings to host events at the venue.

Tamukkam Ground, one of the many historical spots in the city, that can accommodate nearly 1.5 lakh people was constructed during the regime of Rani Mangammal. 

Having seen many a stalwart speaking both before and after the Independence, it has become the most preferred venue for individuals and other entities to organise conclaves. The ground was built in 1670 AD.

The nod for multi-purpose convention centre came after the Smart City High Power Project Sanctioning Committee sanctioned the project in December 2019. Being the last among the Smart City projects to get sanctioned, the works are expected to be completed in two years.

Facilities

Its 9.68-acre expanse and the in-built auditorium - Kalaiarangam can accommodate close to 20,000 people. Now maintained by Madurai Corporation, it generates revenue for the civic body in the form of rent throughout the year. The new building is in addition to the existing Kalaiarangam. It is estimated that this convention centre would generate a revenue of Rs 9.77 crore per year for the civic body. As per the project plan, five acres of open ground would be retained.

Of the 9.68 acres, the convention centre would occupy an area of 20,040.43 square metres (sq m) with a basement area, ground floor and first floor. Basement area would be facilitated with parking for 215 two-wheelers and 240 four-wheelers. The ground floor would have a lounge in 524 sqm, a convention centre of 4,300 sqm and a dining or ancillary hall of 1,178 sqm. A 4.4 m wide corridor would part the three guest rooms and two air handling units (AHU) rooms on the first floor.

The seven halls in the convention centre with 3,500 seating capacity can be divided into partitions using acoustic movable partition walls based on the requirement of seats. It would also be air-conditioned with 600 tonnages of air conditioning capacity. The dining hall with 840 seating capacity would have two wash areas with 77 washbasins. There would be 16 toilets for men and 20 for women.  

TAGS
Tamukkam Ground Smart City Mission Madurai
