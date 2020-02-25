IOCL to sell only BS-VI diesel from April

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ahead of BS-VI norms coming into effect from April 2020, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) has said that the company will only sell BS-VI grade high speed diesel (HSD) April onwards, and that it will phase out all other existing grades.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, P Jayadevan, IOCL’s Executive Director (TN & Puducherry) said, “Since beginning of 2020, we have only supplied BS-VI. However, retail outlets already have marginal stock of older fuel when they refill.” He added that fuel at all retail outlets would be replaced by April.

Piped gas soon? Going the metro way, IOCL is also planning to set up a satellite Liquid Nitrogen Gas (LNG) stations at Irugur and near Salem Steel Plant for Coimbatore and Salem geographical areas, respectively.