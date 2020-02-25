Local body polls: Delimitation to end by March 31

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Delimitation exercise ahead of local body polls is set to be completed by March 31 in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Thirupathur, Ranipet, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts. On Monday, State Election Commissioner R Palaniswamy held discussions with senior officials from the districts.

Sources said, SEC is likely to visit Kancheepuram on February 27 to check status of the exercise, post which he will visit Kallakurichi and Villupuram on March 5. He will also visit other districts later. Finalised data would be submitted to government, and the government is expected to notify delimitation information by March 31. Sources said, based on the notification, the SEC may notify elections to RLBs as well as Urban Local Bodies in the second week of April, and elections are expected to take place in May.