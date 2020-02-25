Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai: Man comes to cops with severed head

At 9 pm on Sunday, policemen at Alaganallur station in Madurai town found themselves in the company of a youth who was refusing to answer their queries as to what he wanted.

Published: 25th February 2020 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: At 9 pm on Sunday, policemen at Alaganallur station in Madurai town found themselves in the company of a youth who was refusing to answer their queries as to what he wanted. According to sources, the man, who the police would later identify as 28-year-old M Nagarajan from Muniyandi Temple of Alaganallur, had walked into the station in an intoxicated mood. 

A while later, Nagarajan, apparently jolted out of his stupor by repeated questions, finally lifted his head and told the perplexed policemen to check outside the station. There, lying in front of the station building, was the head of a man. Police said that Nagarajan has confessed to killing one S Muthuvel, a 38-year-old man from Karattu Street, at 8 pm near Kamaraj Nagar in what he termed as a ‘dispute.’ The nature of this dispute, however, has yet go be ascertained.

After killing Muthuvel, he severed the body’s head and carried it to the police station, where he surrendered. Both the body and the head were later sent to the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) for postmortem examination.

Police sources said that they were investigating the case and that the exact reason for the killing was unknown for the time being. They were waiting for Nagarajan to recover from the influence of ganja and give them more details about the incident. It may be noted that Muthuvel had over five cases pending against him in various stations.

