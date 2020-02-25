Mother kills baby; held

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A woman and a man were arrested on Sunday for murdering the former's son. According to sources, Yogesh (4), the deceased kid, was the son of Deepa-Anthony Prakasam couple. While Anthony works as a driver in Kerala, Deepa was staying in Dana with her son. On February 20, Deepa stayed at a private hotel near Tirunelveli New Bus Stand allegedly with one Sorimuthu from Dana. Her son was also with her. On Saturday evening, Yogesh was taken to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital by his mother saying that he fell off the bed. The child died on Sunday morning. As the child's body bore injury marks, Melapalayam police inquired Deepa and Sorimuthu. It is said that they confessed to have killed the child.