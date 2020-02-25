‘Need a respectable job, not pension’

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: "Work gives me courage and self-confidence, not a fixed amount of pension," said S Saravanan (34) from Sattur, a person with disability, who refused to apply for the monthly pension provided by the government for Persons with Disability.

Demanding the government for a job, Saravanan staged a protest in front of the collectorate and petitioned the District Revenue Officer (DRO).

Saravanan said that he completed higher secondary education along with a computer course. He had been appointed as a temporary multipurpose worker at Government Sattur Hospital in 2012, where he worked till 2017. He also had been provided a daily wage of `60 under various schemes, he added. "I had to quit my job as they did not pay my salary for nearly three months. Others were permanently appointed in several posts, while my years of service was ignored," he said. He claimed that even after requesting repeatedly, no action was taken to pay his pending salary at the GH.

According to sources, Saravanan sells eatables in the streets for a livelihood.

Speaking to TNIE, he said, "I request the collector to either allocate funds to fill the vacant posts at the GH, or provide me a job since I have many years of experience."

The DRO assured swift action in connection with this.