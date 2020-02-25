Police book man after he tries to kill toddler son, commit suicide

By Express News Service

MADURAI: City police on Sunday registered a case against a man from Sellur for allegedly attempting to kill his toddler son and commit suicide. According to sources, T Muneeswaran and his four-year-old son Lingeeswaran were found unconscious on Ayyanar Temple Street in Madurai on February 20. It is believed Muneeswaran had fed his son poison before attempting to commit suicide. Muneeswaran-Latha couple from Theni has two children, including Lingeeswaran. A mason by profession, Muneeswaran was not getting any work of late. Crumbling financial condition of the family led to arguments between the couple. With Muneeswaran slipping into alcoholism, Latha had also to handle complaints against him from neighbours. In the second week of February, a fresh quarrel broke out, at the end of which Latha went to her parents' house along with their elder daughter. Lingeeswaran, however, wanted to stay with his father. According to police, Muneeswaran became depressed after Latha and his daughter left him. On February 20, he decided to kill his son and commit suicide. The condition of the child was deteriorating. Based on complaint lodged by Latha on Sunday, police registered a case against Muneeswaran under IPC Section 307. An investigation in on.