Home States Tamil Nadu

Pondicherry University students to resume strike, say cops punched and abused girls

It was the 20th day of the strike when police entered the campus around 11:30 AM on Tuesday and started detaining the students at the administration building.

Published: 25th February 2020 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Pondicherry University

The students were on an indefinite sit-in protest under the leadership of the Pondicherry University Students Union. (Photo | Videograb)

By Bechu S
Online Desk

Following police action against agitating students at the Pondicherry University on Tuesday afternoon, the students' union has decided not to back down and resume the indefinite strike as a meeting with the administration failed to yield any results.

The students were on an indefinite sit-in protest under the leadership of the Pondicherry University Students Union (PUSU) demanding reservation in the varsity for students from Pondicherry and complete rollback of a recently introduced fee hike. It was the 20th day of the strike when police entered the campus around 11:30 AM on Tuesday and started detaining the students at the administration building. The action comes ahead of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's visit to the varsity on Wednesday.

Around 100 students were detained and taken to the South Asian Studies department in police vans and were later allowed to hold a meeting with the fee revision committee.

"The fee revision committee says they can't make any decisions and all it can do is communicate our demands with the administration. But our protests have forced the director to pay heed to our demands and they have agreed for another meeting on February 28. They want us to call off the strike until then, which is not going to happen," Parichay Yadav, SFI leader and President of the PUSU, said after the meeting.

They will regroup and march towards the admin bloc again in the evening, ready to be detained or arrested, the students said.

In videos that have gone viral on social media, police personnel can be seen forcefully evicting sloganeering students and pushing them into vans. Students say female students were manhandled by the cops and were abused for wearing sleeveless clothes in the campus.

"They pushed us into buses and took us to another department when we were peacefully protesting in front of the admin block. I was dragged into one of the halls there by a lady cop. I asked her not to use force on me when I am cooperating.

"I tried to convince her the strike against fee hike is for coming generations including your own daughters. She hit me on my shoulder in response saying she doesn't want her daughter to be like me. Look at you, you are wearing a sleeveless top, the officer said," Gayathri, a PG economics student and SFI activist, said.

"The police unleashed violence by brutally beating the students. The students were dragged through the varsity roads. The armed policemen greatly outnumbered the students and girls were punched on their breasts by lady constables," Swathy Karthik, a junior research fellow and former lecturer at the campus, said.

Earlier on Saturday, the university had released a circular stating that "no unnecessary assembling and movement" will be allowed inside the campus due to security reasons from February 24 to 26. The students' union had openly rejected this and declared they will not call off the strike.

The university had offered to reduce the fee by 20 per cent for economically backward students while citing that the fees had not been revised for the past 10 years. But the students were not ready to budge and demanded the complete rollback of fees.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pondicherry University Pondy University SFI Students strike fee hike PU fee hike Pondicherry police
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp