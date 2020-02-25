Stalker held for threatening, attacking girl for not accepting 'proposal'

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A private firm worker allegedly attacked a 21-year-old BCom student with a blade and made a threat to her life, after she refused to accept his love proposal on Sunday. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim girl's parents, Thudiyalur police arrested the person and lodged him into the prison.

The suspect was identified as M Muthukaruppan alias Ranjith (21), who was working in a private firm and residing at seventh street extension in Gandhipuram.

The incident took place at the victim's house at Phase I of Housing unit in Vellakinar on Wednesday. It is learnt that the girl, who was hit on the face and body suffered with a cut injuries and was admitted in a private hospital for treatment. She was discharged from the hospital on Sunday. Following the complaint by girl's parent, the suspect was arrested on Sunday evening then he was lodged into the Coimbatore central prison.

According to the Thudiyalur police, the victim was studying second year BCom in a private college near Saravanampatti, where the suspect had completed his under graduation recently. Both had been studied in a same department and he was a direct senior to the victim girl. He had told his love proposal during the college days and she denied it.

"He was following her, but she never showed any interest. She had even warned him to stop following her. On February 19, when she was alone at the house, the suspect suddenly entered into her house and questioned her for not accepting the love proposal. The argument ended with physical attack and the suspect fled from the scene after attacking her with a blade. Also he made a life threat to the girl. The person was booked under sections 294(b) (uttering obscene words), 448 (Punishment for house-trespass), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (ii) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC," said a police official.