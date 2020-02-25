Striking students of Pondicherry University removed by police ahead of Vice President's visit

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Striking students of Pondicherry University were removed from the Administrative block by the police a short while ago, in view of the visit of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to the University to address the Convocation on Wednesday

The Students council of the University had been spearheading the protest against the fee hike for the past 20 days and had occupied the lobby of the Administrative block 24x7.

The University tried to resolve the issue by offering to reduce the fee by 20 per cent for economically backward students while citing that fee had not been revised for the past 10 years and now it requires funds to provide quality education.

However, the students refused to accept the offer and demanded full rollback of the hiked fee.

With the Vice President's impending visit, the Deputy Registrar of the University requested the students to vacate the premises of the administrative block for security reasons.

Since the students refused, the police along with paramilitary forces removed them by taking them in police vans, outside the cordoned area of the University for the visit.

The students have been confined to the area by the police, where they have been raising slogan against the police and demanding 100 per cent withdrawal of fee hike.