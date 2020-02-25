Transgender persons seek house patta

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Eleven transgender persons petitioned the District Revenue Office (DRO) on Monday seeking free house patta to members of their community. In their petition, 31-year-old Suguna and the ten others from Karuppasamy Nagar said they had petitioned the district collector in this regard numerous times over the past two years. "Free house pattas are provided to members of our community in all other districts. However, not a single transgender person has received free patta or at least an assurance of it in this district," she claimed. "It is very difficult for us to get a house to stay, and we cannot afford to build one. It would be a great help if the district administration could provide us with a housing facility," she added. The DRO received the petition and directed officials concerned to take immediate action.