Transgender persons seek house patta

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Eleven transgender persons petitioned the District Revenue Office (DRO) on Monday seeking free house patta to members of their community. In their petition, 31-year-old Suguna and the ten others from Karuppasamy Nagar said they had petitioned the district collector in this regard numerous times over the past two years. "Free house pattas are provided to members of our community in all other districts. However, not a single transgender person has received free patta or at least an assurance of it in this district," she claimed. "It is very difficult for us to get a house to stay, and we cannot afford to build one. It would be a great help if the district administration could provide us with a housing facility," she added. The DRO received the petition and directed officials concerned to take immediate action.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Waiting to see who will break Sachin Tendulkar's mountain of runs: Ex-Pakistan captain Inzamam
Drugmaker readies possible coronavirus vaccine for testing
Delhi violence: Police issue 'shoot-at-sight' order in affected areas of city
Bangladesh to invite former President Pranab Mukherjee to special parliament session
Army doctor who chopped wife's body into 200 pieces, stuffed them in boxes, gets lifer in Bhubaneswar
MS Dhoni is a bowler's captain, says former India spinner Pragyan Ojha