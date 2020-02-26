Dogs-not-allowed policy didn’t go down well with this man

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Judging by what police claim, K Jayachandran was good with his dog but bad with fellow human beings. The mill owner from Arasaradi reportedly assaulted a man and stabbed another, all because he saw red on being told that his dog would not be allowed inside the apartment complex.

It was around 12.30 pm on Saturday that he reached the apartment complex on Thiruvalluvar 3rd Cross Street in Ponmeni to visit his relative. On seeing his dog, apartment electrician Karuppanan stopped Jayachandran, saying that dogs were not allowed inside; it was an association policy, Karuppanan reasoned. However, Jayachandran was not ready to buy it. In an altercation that ensued Jayachandran reportedly assaulted Karuppanan and left, police said.

Based on Karuppanan’s complaint, a CSR was registered on Jayachandran. On Sunday night, Jayachandran returned to the apartment complex and picked a quarrel with security guard P Periyasamy of Ponmeni. As the quarrel heated up, Jayachandran stabbed Periyasamy and robbed him of his cash before fleeing. Following this, the police on Monday registered a case under IPC section 307 against Jayachandran who, according to police, is absconding.