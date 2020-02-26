EPS urges PM to permit all 6,028 Hajj applicants

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CM Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Prime Minister urging him to take steps to permit all 6,028 Hajj applications received by TN Hajj Committee, for taking up this year’s pilgrimage.

“The State Hajj Committee has received 6,028 applications for Hajj 2020, including seven infants, against the quota of 3,736 allotted by the Hajj Committee of India,” said the letter, adding that the remaining pilgrims are hopeful. He requested the PM to instruct Minority Affairs ministry to confirm the applications.