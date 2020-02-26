‘Establish Homes for destitute women and sexual assault victims’

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the State government to formulate policies to establish Homes for destitute women and victims of sexual assaults within eight weeks. Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana gave the direction in an order allowing termination of pregnancy of a 17-year-old girl of unsound mind, who became pregnant after she was sexually assaulted by her neighbour.

The judge observed that the incident took place despite her being under the protection and care of her mother. There is, as such, no guarantee that the same will not happen in future, the judge pointed out, adding that the victim needed institutional care. She directed the Principal District Judge of Thoothukudi to ensure that the victim receives postnatal care till recovery and submit a report before the court once in two weeks.

To come up with a permanent care and support system for such victims, the judge directed the State Social Welfare department to formulate policies for destitute women, especially such victims, notwithstanding the fact that they are above 18 years, within eight weeks. Earlier, the judge noted that there should be a permanent committee constituted for setting up a permanent mechanism for expediting termination of pregnancy involving sexual assault or abnormal foetus. She therefore directed the Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department to take appropriate action for the same.