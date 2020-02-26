Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Establish Homes for destitute women and sexual assault victims’

Judge directs the State Social Welfare department to formulate policies to help such victims

Published: 26th February 2020 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court building. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the State government to formulate policies to establish Homes for destitute women and victims of sexual assaults within eight weeks. Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana gave the direction in an order allowing termination of pregnancy of a 17-year-old girl of unsound mind, who became pregnant after she was sexually assaulted by her neighbour.

The judge observed that the incident took place despite her being under the protection and care of her mother. There is, as such, no guarantee that the same will not happen in future, the judge pointed out, adding that the victim needed institutional care. She directed the Principal District Judge of Thoothukudi to ensure that the victim receives postnatal care till recovery and submit a report before the court once in two weeks.

To come up with a permanent care and support system for such victims, the judge directed the State Social Welfare department to formulate policies for destitute women, especially such victims, notwithstanding the fact that they are above 18 years, within eight weeks. Earlier, the judge noted that there should be a permanent committee constituted for setting up a permanent mechanism for expediting termination of pregnancy involving sexual assault or abnormal foetus. She therefore directed the Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department to take appropriate action for the same.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court Sexual assault victims
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp