Kamal Haasan writes to Lyca, calls for safety audit of 'Indian 2' sets 

In the letter, the actor-politician questioned steps taken by production team to ensure safety of artists and crew.

Published: 26th February 2020 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

(L to R) The 'Indian 2' film set; Kamal Hassan in Indian 2 poster.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the crane mishap on the sets of Indian 2 that killed three and left many injured, actor Kamal Haasan has penned a letter to Lyca Productions’ founder-chairman Subaskaran Allirajah, who is bankrolling Indian 2, to make sure all safety measures are in place before the shoot can resume.

In the letter, the actor-politician questioned steps taken by the production team to ensure the safety of artists and crew.

He also demanded to know what kind of insurance production team has taken.

“Any loss, cost damage, risk underwent on account of the production team failing to carry out what they ought to have carried out, has to be compensated in full and at the earliest,” Kamal wrote in the statement. 

Kamal, who admitted to being just a few meters away from the spot of the accident, added that as producers, Lyca should ensure best medical help for each of those admitted and provide affected families with financial and emotional support.

He also mentioned that their ability to compensate should not allay their sense of responsibility.

“With so many human lives involved, the paramount importance for production is to ensure safety. Accidents of this kind only destroy confidence levels of the entire team,” he said.

Saying that he could hardly express his trauma and agony in words, he called for a safety audit and due diligence to be followed, which will give the cast and crew confidence to return.

Kamal had announced Rs 1 crore compensation for the kin of the dead. Lyca too declared Rs 2 crore compensation and that it would bear all medical expenses.

Lyca remained unavailable for comment.

